As You Work From Home Amid Covid-19, Make Sure WFH Translates to ‘Water For Humanity’ as Well

In the middle of a global pandemic, we are all trying to survive. The instinct to stay safe and survive has taken over every other aspect for the time being, and rightly so. But some issues cannot be forgotten, even with the COVID-19 at our heels. Such is the urgency of the hour that along with staying safe and WFH (working from home), we need to constantly remind ourselves of the other WFH, which is Water For Humanity.

We need to step up and keep stepping up, irrespective of where we are and who we are, because all hands need to be on deck for this issue. Even while working from home, you can help and you need to help.

Simple little actions and aspects of your lifestyle could use a little change for you to be able to contribute towards fighting the water crisis. While staying safe, sanitizing and keeping your hands clean is of grave importance right now, don’t forget the little things you can do that could help such as turning off the tap while washing your hands for the preferred 20 seconds. Fixing your leaky taps, measuring your laundry needs, reusing and recycling water wherever you can could be of massive help to the humanity.

Make your home a haven right now, not only for you but also for everyone, by making it water sufficient, and by using less water even in the midst of a pandemic. Need some tips and tricks on how to do that? Need some more information regarding the water crisis and how you can help? Visit the Harpic News18 Mission Paani website, and you will get all that you need.

Remember, work from home and water for humanity, can go hand in hand. All you need to do is try and be aware of the stakes.