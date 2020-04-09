Be it COVID-19 or Water Crisis, Acting Responsibly is Our Responsibility

The wake-up call is here. At least, when it comes to understanding how nature will always trump humans, a bigger indication can’t be found. People who are struggling with their ‘freedom to roam around’ being taken away, know that it is only so that your ‘freedom to live’ is retained. And in this day and age, a few terms have come to light that can help us mark this time in the annals of history. These are the responsibilities that we all have on us, and we need to rise up and take charge.

Flatten The Curve:



What if we can’t kill the enemy? Curb them as much as we can. That is exactly what this means. Till we find a way to annihilate the virus, the best option is to curb the amount of people being infected by it. The rising curve of infected people and the resultant deaths need to be flattened, and that is our responsibility.

Social Distancing:



It’s difficult, yes. But it is not impossible. And most of all, it is essential. Usually we, as human beings, overcome the travesties of life by banding together and joining hands, uniting against whatever is threatening us. It is human instinct. So, going against that instinct and distancing ourselves from everyone else in order to win, is perhaps a new angle that hasn’t been wired in us yet. But we have to do it, for our own sake.

Wash For 20 Seconds:



Twenty seconds have never been more important. So much so, that people have started creating tunes and jingles to remember how long to wash their hands, as it is the optimum time soaps take to clean up the virus which is then washed down with water and leaves our body.

Turn The Tap Off:



This may be a responsibility that is not related to saving your lives against the virus, but this is equally important. The water crisis has raised its ugly head since quite some time, and this pandemic will only make it stronger if we don’t take responsibility. Twenty seconds of washing needs to be done with 20 seconds of the tap turned off. Or else, this is us leading ourselves into another crisis which is way bigger than the one we are in right now because this leads us to a future with no water. And there might be no way to survive that scenario.

Take note of everything around, and make sure to be well-informed. Each responsibility is a big one and a necessary one, but the good news is it’s all in our hands. Join platforms like Harpic News18 Mission Paani and know what to do with even more clarity. Let’s no hold hands for a while and ride this one out. After all, tomorrow’s a new day. Let’s make sure we get there!