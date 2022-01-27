Bhikkubhai Galiyal: Once a Manual Scavenger, now an agent of Change for others

Bhikkubhai Motibhai Galiyal worked as a cleaner for 26 years with Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) but like many other sanitation workers he tool suffered social discrimination all these years.

“For 26 years, I’ve lived in the Kali Talavadi area of Ahmedabad, with my family of 11, including my parents, wife, kids and grandkids. I dropped out of school when I was very young, and ever since I’ve been working as a cleaner with the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC). The worst part was the discrimination I’ve suffered through the years for the work I did, ” says Bhikkubhai.

However, his association with Centre of Development (CFD), a non-governmental organisation (NGO) in Ahmedabad changed his life forever. He now works for the welfare of his fellow workers and the dalit community in his locality.

When the 2018 floods came, the area where he lives was inundated. So, he led a representation to the local MLA for support, funds and a permanent solution to the recurring flooding. Bhikkubhai also helped those who became homeless due to floods in getting relief provisions from the government. Something he repeats for the flood victims whenever there is a need.

Today, Bhikkubhai is a benevolent presence in his community. He visits people, listens to their needs and advises them on scheme entitlements. “Since most of them are illiterate, I help them write their applications, too,” says Bhikkubhai.

He also helps organise festival celebrations, which include other Dalit communities in the area. And he does all of this voluntarily.

“I want my community to be a better place for everyone to live in,” adds Bhikkubhai .

'101 Stories of Inspiration', a coffee table book, carries many stories of transformation of sanitation workers like Bhikkubhai.

