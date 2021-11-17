Bindeshwar Pathak: Activist Who Once Saw No Loo in His 'Big House' Helped Indians Build Millions of Toilets

‘Sulabh International’ founder Bindeshwar Pathak is credited for constructing over 1.3 million household toilets and more than 54 million government toilets. But did you know that the social activist’s “big house” in his ancestral village in Bihar had no toilet despite having “many rooms, a prayer room, a grinding room, a big courtyard with a well in the compound”?

In the book ‘Bindeshwar Pathak – A Social Reformer’, author Y Ravindranath Rao wrote that Pathak witnessed several bad incidents, stigmas and evils which occurred owing to lack of proper sanitation in villages.

While going to school in the morning, young Pathak used to see women cleaning human excreta from a bucket toilet in the landlord’s house. Many a time he saw women carrying excreta on their heads, the book reads.

He later joined the Bihar Gandhi Centenary Celebration Committee as a social worker, and invested himself in one of its programmes that worked for restoring the human rights and dignity of the untouchables who used to clean human excreta manually. Over the years, he founded ‘Sulabh International’ and toiled hard, going from door-to-door, to motivate and educate the beneficiaries to get their bucket latrines converted into ‘Sulabh’ toilets. By 1973, his project became a huge success.

The New York Times in 1980 hailed Pathak’s mission and described him as an “articulate advocate of the role of voluntary organisations in development.”

In 2016, the then mayor of New York city, Bill de Blasio, declared that year’s April 14 as ‘Bindeshwar Pathak Day’ in recognition of the contributions made by the social activist for improving the lives of people engaged in the “most dehumanising situation”. Pathak was also presented with the New York Global Leaders Dialogue Humanitarian Award.

Pathak will be part of this year’s Harpic-News18 Mission Paani that tries to mobilise a mass movement to promote water conservation and hygiene. Thousands have been drafted into the movement, through the administering of a Jal Pratigya, which obliges them to live a life of judicious water use and hygiene.

