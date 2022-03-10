Bringing girls back to school: WASH policy interventions show a positive future

The absence of toilets and basic hygiene in schools are major obstacles to children’s attendance at schools, particularly for girls. In India, several factors affect girls’ education. Safety, transportation, societal prejudices and perceptions all play a part in whether or not a girl gets proper education. Apart from providing girls with access to schools, specific issues that girls face while attending schools must be addressed. One such factor is the availability of water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) facilities in schools.

Children are more susceptible to infections than adults, which affects not just their health but also their overall development. WASH has a direct influence on whether or not a girl will attend school or college. Many girls, particularly in rural areas, do not have access to toilets or drinking water at schools.

Even in schools, studies have found that many toilets are not usable, locked or lack separate facilities for girls. In addition, according to a 2020 CAG (Comptroller and Auditor General) report, 55% of government schools lack basic hand-washing facilities. As a result, girls frequently drop out of school.

If parents know that this essential need is met and that their daughters will be safe at school, they are more inclined to send them to school. Similarly, girls will feel more at ease attending school without the anxiety that comes with the lack of access to toilets and menstrual hygiene.

Right policy interventions can help in addressing the challenge of school dropout rate among girls and the different programmes, including the Swachh Bharat campaign, indicate at a positive future.

Schools having girls’ toilets rose to 96.9% from 88.7% between 2012-13 and 2019-20, according to the Unified District Information System for Education (UDISE+ 2019-20) data. This is a significant progress in terms of WASH infrastructure at schools.

Swachh Bharat Swachh Vidyalaya (SBSV) campaign launched in 2015 has integrated WASH infrastructure at schools with behavioural change regarding hygiene practices. WASH programme in schools mandates building toilets, drinking water facilities, inclusion of WASH curriculum and basic hygiene practices at school. The SBSV programme aimed to provide universal access to sex-segregated toilets in over 12 lakh government schools across the country and build a focused policy framework on school sanitation.

After the adoption of WASH curriculum at schools girls at secondary level are no more skipping schools due to lack of menstrual hygiene. The WASH curriculum mandates availability of separate toilets for girls with sanitary napkins, dustbins and incinerators.

Mission Paani, a joint initiative of News 18 and Harpic India, advocates for universal access to safe drinking water, sanitation, and hygiene.

