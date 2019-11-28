Can an Urban Setting Achieve Unrestricted 24X7 Water Supply? Answer Lies in Project Started by Karnataka

A world that has no water restrictions, no set time periods during which you need to fill up your tanks and a one-tap motion that provides water 24X7, no matter where you are — sounds like an utopian setting, doesn’t it? Now let’s go back to reality.

The reality is, a water crisis is upon us. And it is in our hands to see to it that we don’t tumble into a world where water becomes a luxury and not a necessity. Fortunately, many individuals and organisations, (both government and private) have stepped up in order to fight this crisis head on. And one of the systems put into place by the Karnataka Urban Sector Water Improvement Project also succeeded in recreating the aforementioned utopian setting in three cities of Karnataka, namely Belgaum, Gulbarga and Hubli-Dharwad, which, in total, host over 2,00,000 people.

Supported by the World Bank, the Karnataka Water Supply Improvement project has proved that an access to water 24X7 is indeed possible, manageable, affordable and, most importantly, sustainable. And surprisingly, all it took was a few basic steps and a strict adherence to the systems set in place. They introduced water meters in the cities mentioned along with a tariff-based payment system as per individual usage of water by different households. While it may seem a bit tight, it had the opposite effect. The expenses occurred for securing and using water actually decreased under this system. This, in turn, led to the municipal water authorities generating even more revenues than anticipated.

The Karnataka government has set an example that can be followed by all. They took time to prepare thoroughly for the most efficient output, implemented the system while using all new materials for optimum efficiency, created a tariff-based system after isolating zones as per water usage patterns and looked at the results. The areas where they undertook the experiment enjoyed a steady flow of water 24X7. Also, the services rendered were so efficient that the citizens had no qualms in paying tariffs and bills on time. This goes to show that a sustainable future is not difficult to achieve.

While this is one example, there’s a lot more to do. These systems may not be sustainable or manageable in all settings and ecosystems. Maybe different projects will need to be set up for a separate state or city. This is an ongoing process and the more important aspect is to start, to become aware and help each other out. You can do the same by logging on to Harpic News18 Mission Paani, and getting inspired by what others are doing.

