College dropout Aurangabad youth gets his bachelor’s degree, thanks to HWTC

Shaikh Mohammad Sohail Mohammad Gaffar did not have any decent job due to lack of education as he did not pursue college after completing his schooling.

“I finished my schooling but then dropped out. There was just no encouragement to study. And without a decent education, I could hardly have hoped for a decent job,” says Shaikh.

Having completed his training at Harpic World Toilet College, Shaikh Mohammad got a housekeeping job in the Department of Social Work at the renowned Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU), Aurangabad.

“I think the professors at the department saw something in me, like some kind of a spark, and egged me on to resume my education,” says Shaikh. With their encouragement, Shaikh Mohammad has enrolled for a Bachelor’s degree in Social Work from BAMU.

“I am very proud of how far I’ve come, with my work as well as my education. I can now perceive the respect I get from those around me, and my parents are so proud,” says a confident Shaikh Mohammad

The Harpic World Toilet College, first of its kind in India, was established in August 2018 with an aim to train sanitation workers and other underprivileged youths for better livelihood. The college established by Reckitt, the British health and hygiene products giant, in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad has been upskilling and training sanitation workers and others. Most of those trained at the college have now found better paying jobs.

A book,101 Stories of Inspiration, was released at the Mission Paani World Toilet Day event on November 19, 2021. The book talks about sanitation workers who were trained at the Harpic World Toilet College and are now living a dignified life.

Mission Paani, a joint initiative of News18 and Harpic India, aims to ensure that everyone has access to safe drinking water, sanitation and hygiene.

