Development vs Industrial, Agricultural Regulation: India Must Find Answer to Catch-22 of Water Crisis
While the bigger players find ways to help curb the crisis, you also need to step up and play your part. Every drop is important when we are trying to fill up an ocean.
While the bigger players find ways to help curb the crisis, you also need to step up and play your part. Every drop is important when we are trying to fill up an ocean.
Did you know that two of the most water-consuming sectors in India are agriculture and industries? About 80 per cent of the available water resources here are consumed during agricultural use. As a developing country, industries are also an integral part of the system and also, unfortunately, one of the largest water consuming factors. When combined, the problem of water crisis and country’s economic structure rests on these two sectors. What can be done to make them efficient and help fix the water crisis?
Agriculture in India is the backbone of millions of farmers and as a country that is developing, industrial growth is equally important here. So in a bid to avert the water crisis, we must ensure not to break the back of the economic structure of the country.
Curbing water usage in water extensive areas, planting crops as per the soil and usage of water in specific areas etc. are measures that can be taken to curb wastage in the agricultural sector. In case of industries and companies, they need to become self-aware and develop internal measures and policies to optimise water usage. If these two get together and decrease the amount of water used, the nation will be able to fight the water crisis battle effectively.
While the bigger players find ways to help curb the crisis, you also need to step up and play your part. Every drop is important when we are trying to fill up an ocean. Join the fight by joining the Harpic News18 Mission Paani initiative.
