Dipak Suryawanshi’s inspiring transformation: Manual scavenger to Social Worker

Dipak Suryawanshi, a 36-year-old private contractor in Aurangabad, worked as an independent sanitation worker for 14 years. “I came from a poor family, so had to work as a scavenger with low daily wages, and irregular employment. That was just my lot,” says Dipak.

It was a tough life for Dipak due to the low wages and the irregular employment. However, a training programme at the Harpic World Toilet College changed his life forever. Not only he generated employment for fellow workers but also he became instrumental in changing the lives of sanitation workers like him for better.

Dipak earned a private contractor’s licence in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad city after completing five-day training at Harpic World Toilet College. Soon after finishing the training, he established his own NGO with a team of seven workers from the housekeeping and sewage cleaning domains, whom Dipak assisted in getting out of the manual scavenging profession.

“Two years ago, I couldn’t afford my own house and now, not only do I own a house, I own an office as well,” says delighted Dipak.

101 Stories of Inspiration’, a coffee table book, contains many such stories of success and transformation of sanitation workers. The book was launched at Mission Paani World Toilet Day event on November 19, 2021.

