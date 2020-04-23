Don’t Have Access to Clean Water? Here’s How to Wash Hands and Keep Covid-19 at Bay

With the pandemic upon us, all efforts are being directed towards fighting it, and rightly so. Advisories by the WHO strictly tell us not to touch our faces, sanitise our hands with soap and wash them for 20 seconds. Then comes the second part: how does one save water while there is an increased usage everywhere? Turning the tap off when you lather and scrub your hands is the logical thing to do.

But what about people who don’t have access to clean water? How do they sanitise? How do they wash their hands for 20 seconds? How do they stay safe? There are a lot of areas where people do not have clean drinking water and access to basic hand washing facilities.

For people with access to water as well as information, it is imperative to know that whatever little you are doing at your end to save water, you need to keep doing that. Another course of action is to make people aware and spread the information you have. Initiatives like Harpic News18 Mission Paani are doing the same, so log on and become aware.

For people who don’t have access to clean water, using grey water might also be good enough, when complemented with a soap. Black water is out of the question (toilet, drainage water) but grey water (washed dishes, laundry, etc.) can be used to wash hands if there is absolutely no option. You can’t drink it, but it can be utilised for this purpose.

The government needs to set up portable water stations that can help such needy people. Chlorine water is a potent antidote to the COVID-19, and a chlorine water station with liquid soap at various points could be of great help to a lot of people.

We are all in this together, and we need to do all we can to contain this virus, whilst also taking care not to aggravate the water crisis.