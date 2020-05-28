Don’t Let Summer Take Over the Water Crisis. Help Break the Chain

Come summer and we are faced with the same story. The heat increases every year, and our habits to cope with the increased heat also see regular patterns where we add to the bigger problem. One thing we need to do as people is see the patterns, the connection in all the events, and then try to ‘break the chain’. That is one term that has been made a household word by the recent pandemic, but make no mistake; it works the same way when it comes to tackling the water crisis.

Climate change and the water crisis are interconnected, that is no longer a revelation. We all know how increased heat causes more evaporation, decreasing the earth’s ability to hold on to the water. Rising temperatures are leading to melting snow at the caps, and that, in turn, is adding to the problems. We are using up more and more energy and resources which are adding to global warming, and guess what is being used in hundreds of thousands of litres in order to procure that very energy? Water. The cycle repeats and we humans are the ones to suffer at the end of it. There is no winning here, but just a lose-lose scenario for us, unless we break the chain.

This summer, let’s try and tweak little habits here and there which can facilitate or at least initiate the process of breaking the chain.

We can start using less water in all our daily habits and try break the chain by adding more water to the Earth’s ecosystem. Be it in the kitchen, be shower or in our lawns; everything adds up in the end.

We can try and cut down on our energy consuming habits to decrease the amount if water used in facilitating that activity. While the summer heat pushed us to switch in our air conditioners, let’s try and restrict the usage as much as we can. Select a few hours in the day when you use the AC and the rest of the time, let’s try and live like we used to before, when ACs were not a necessity but a luxury.

Let’s become conscious. The more we become aware, the more we will work towards the cause. Let’s become vocal. The more we spread the word, the more awareness we create for the cause. Let’s garner knowledge from portals like Harpic News18 Mission Paani and share it forward, and do our bit.

Let this summer, be the summer of change!