Essential information on how to save water during the time of Corona

By now, we all know what’s happening, what is being done to curb it, and the role we need to play in order to see this pandemic through. The rules are pretty simple. Stay at home, and stay clean and sanitized. But while it sounds simple, there are always repercussions to such events. One of the biggest repercussions of the COVID-19 has been the distressing impact it has had on the water crisis. Ironically, the one thing that can help you through the pandemic, is the very thing that can pose an even bigger crisis later on if we don’t take adequate measures right about now.

So while we see instructions on how to save water during these testing times, here are some quick tips and information on how we all could lessen the use of water as well as stay safe and sound.

Taps off

This is the most basic tip of them all. Wash your hands and your face, but while scrubbing and lathering, shut the tap. You could single-handedly save over 20 liters of water per day if you follow this one little tip.

Use no water

Okay before you jump to conclusions, here’s the tip. While washing hands with water is a great solution, one of the effective ways to stay safe is also just sanitizing yourself with alcohol-based sanitizers. While you should definitely be washing hands with soap, alcohol-based sanitizers also work great and kill the germs.

Test, monitor, repeat.

We need to start monitoring the amount of water available, the amount used, and the amount wasted. The thin balance between the demand and the supply needs to be taken care of right about now. Meters for measuring water is very important, in order to conserve the water bodies that the nation has now.

Quality Checks Are Essential:

The virus is also transmitted through oral and fecal matters. In this scenario, the disposal of water through sewage systems needs to be pinpoint precise. Any slip, and the toxic and virus-ridden waters from households, hospitals need to be directed towards sewers and septic tanks by default, let it seep into the ground, and affect our groundwater resources or any other reservoirs.