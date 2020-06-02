Ever Imagined A World Without Water?

Year on year, our population continues to increase at an exponential rate, while all our natural resources stay the same, especially the amount of fresh water. On the other hand, due to extra wastage and none-to-minimal harvesting of rainwater, we are depleting our fresh water reserves at an alarming rate. The need is increasing, as the supply line dwindles. Now imagine this:

You wake up and move to brush your teeth, and your basin tap has no water. You walk between your kitchen and bathroom, alternating from sink to wash basin, and yet, there is not a single drop. You can’t make tea, you can’t take a bath and you can’t wash clothes. Outside your house, there is no water for the industries and factories to function. There is no water for the production of food in farms. There’s widespread chaos, unrest, protests. People are demanding that the government do something. But what can they do?

Worried already? There’s more.

Water has disappeared. Lakes have dried up. Groundwater is over. There’s no sign of rainfall. Seems like a bad dream? Isn’t it? After all, we all have access to clean drinking water in our homes and cities, and what happens beyond that doesn’t concern us. Well, this could very much be a reality.

Water is a natural resource that won’t be around forever if we continue with our current consumption patterns. Yes, our planet is 70% water, but only 3% of that is fresh water to support our entire population. While that may be enough for us, wasting it and not giving a thought to day zero may soon mean that we might run out of water. The scenario sounds scary, right?

