Fabrice Beaulieu: The man behind Reckitt’s social impact initiatives

Growing up in a clean and safe environment is every citizen’s right. Universal access to safe water, sanitation and hygiene is important for public health of any country. As a global leader of health and hygiene products, Reckitt, has made it its mission to help people live healthier lives in India. The organisation works in association with many partners who have played a crucial role in executing the vision and mission of Reckitt. The stellar role played by Reckitt and its partners has contributed immensely in providing access to safe water and affordable sanitation facilities for many, specifically the people from poor and marginalised sections of the society.

Under its several Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives, Reckitt has been running a number of programmes for sustainable sanitation, health and hygiene across states in India. Fabrice Beaulieu, Executive Vice President, Group Marketing Excellence & Category Development Organisation Hygiene, at Reckitt, has been instrumental in successful execution of campaigns in different countries for access to clean water, safe sanitation, behavioral changes towards health and hygiene. Beaulieu has not only led the campaign and communication strategies in India but also in several other countries.

Fabrice Beaulieu’s strategies have resulted in successful implementation of programmes for improving access to clean water, safe sanitation, health and hygiene.

Beaulieu graduated from EMLYON Business School, France in 1996. He joined Reckitt Benckiser (now Reckitt) in 1999. He has earlier served as Chief Marketing Officer – General Manager Innovations & Deployment, Europe and North America and Senior Vice President – Regional Director Russia and Central Asia for Reckitt. Fabrice Beaulieu is currently the Executive Vice President for Reckitt’s Group Marketing Excellence. He is also responsible for the company’s Category Development Organisation in its hygiene business which includes marketing, Research and Development and sustainability.

Having worked at Reckitt for over 20 years in various roles in marketing domains across countries, Fabrice is responsible for leading the transformation of Reckitt’s brands and developing a model to create impact for society and drive business growth. Over the years, Fabrice has led the innovation and development of health and hygiene product brands including Dettol, Harpic, Airwick, Durex, Finish, Lysol, Vanish and others.

Mission Paani, a collaborative campaign by News18 and Harpic India, has emerged as a crusade for water conversation, safe sanitation and hygiene. The campaign aims to amplify all efforts for access to clean water, safe sanitation and hygiene for all while creating awareness about water conservation, health and hygiene.

Fabrice Beaulieu has been an integral part of Mission Paani since its inception. He was also a part of the Mission Paani event at the 50th World Economic Forum at Davos in January 2020.

Fabrice, being the brain behind strategies and communication designs for maximum impact of campaign on water, sanitation and hygiene, will share his valuable suggestions at the Mission Paani’s World Toilet Day event. His expertise in health and hygiene product design and branding will help Mission Paani for maximum reach and impact.

