2-MIN READ

FAQs Around Water, its Usage and Role as We Battle the Covid-19 Pandemic

-

  • Last Updated: April 30, 2020, 11:56 PM IST
While this isn’t the first pandemic the human race has faced, the cure or the antidote for any new strain of virus always takes some time. Doctors and scientists need to be sure of how to fight the virus by studying and analysing the symptoms and effects, and come up with something that works accurately. So while cure is still being searched for the coronavirus, there are a variety of instructions provided by advisories, which include sanitising and social distancing.

Social distancing is as simple as it gets. Stay away from human touch, from touching objects that have come in human contact, and cover your face while maintaining distance from the next person. When it comes to water, an essential of great importance during these times, there are many questions that arise since it constitutes a more complex issue than distancing. Here are a few, clarified:

 Can the COVID-19 virus spread through drinking water?

Until now, there have been no traces of the virus in drinking water. But to be on the safer side, using methods like filtration and disinfection through RO, or even boiling the water before it is consumed is preferable.

 What about swimming pools, spas and common water areas?

While it hasn’t been noticed till now, a proper disinfection routine conducted by such places should eliminate the risk of the virus. Chlorine and bromine is used every day to disinfect the water in pools and common water areas. Although it has not been tested in the context of COVID-19 since it hasn’t been found to be active in this areas, to be on the safer side, avoid pools, spas and water areas.

 Are wastewater workers at a risk of catching the COVID-19?

Yes, the virus has been noticed in wastewater that has not been treated yet. While there haven’t been any cases of wastewater workers catching the virus, it is definitely a risk. Wastewater needs to go through various treatments and hygiene protocols to be declared safe.

Is it okay to wash hands with tap water or should it be boiled first?

It is safe. The hand-washing routine is effective since soap is involved, which automatically makes it safer. It is only when water is being consumed that the ‘boil water’ factor comes into play.

Can the COVID-19 find its way to humans through sewer systems?

Untreated wastewater has been tested to contain the virus. While there is no evidence of it having infected humans, sewerage systems do need to be designed and maintained with the utmost care.

The COVID-19 virus has brought our lives to a standstill, but we must not let it affect our resolve to conserve water. We can become aware of how to fight the virus by educating ourselves and asking questions to the right sources and the same goes for the water crisis. You can log on to Harpic News18 Mission Paani website to get more information.

  Tags: #missionpaa
  • First Published: April 30, 2020, 11:56 PM IST
