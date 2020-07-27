Fighting Climate Change: How Saving Water Can Help Strengthen Earth’s Ecosystem

Water is a precious natural resource that is dying a slow death. As climate change becomes a reality with rising population, up to 5.7 billion people could be living in areas where water is scarce for at least one month a year by 2050. It goes without saying that human beings need water not only to survive and also for our other household needs.

But even though 71 per cent of the Earth’s surface is covered by water, less than 1 per cent is fresh water that is suitable for human consumption. Today, around 1 in 3 people live without safe drinking water, and global water demand is expected to increase by more than 50 percent by 2040. As climate change causes floods, droughts and heat, it also has a direct impact on the availability of the various types of water that humans need.

Changing the way we use water will help us strengthen our planet’s ecosystem and reduce the risk of extreme weather events that make water more unpredictable, more polluted, and scarce. To do this, we need to start with using less fresh water for bathing, collecting and using rainwater for growing crops or sanitation, or improving our systems for managing waste water.

In addition to this, using less warm water makes it possible to reduce greenhouse gas emissions because it avoids the need to generate energy to heat the water. By taking steps to consume less water on a daily basis, we will help in protecting this endowment of nature. In order to get knowledge about how and where to start doing your bit, look up the Harpic News18 Mission Paani initiative. You’ll get access to a wealth of knowledge regarding the water crisis we face, and also an opportunity to become a Water Warrior by pledging to join the fight. So join and make a difference!