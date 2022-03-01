Focus on toilets key to reducing school dropout rate among girls

The lack of adequate toilets and proper hygiene in schools are major barriers to school attendance and education of children, specifically for girls. Children spend a significant part of their day at school and the quality of water, sanitation, hygiene (WASH) services at the educational institution can impact their learning and health. Availability of quality WASH services at school is also critical for the health and dignity of girls. School dropout rate, especially among girls, is directly linked to toilet and hygiene facilities at schools.

Availability of separate toilets for boys and girls, hand washing facilities, uninterrupted water supply and menstrual hygiene maintenance for girls among other safe sanitation infrastructure at schools can significantly reduce school dropout rates, especially among girls, and increase enrolment numbers.

However, the data indicates an abysmal scenario when it comes to improved WASH services at government schools. According to a 2020 CAG report, 72% of the toilets in the government schools had no running water and around 55% schools did not have hand-washing facilities. In March 2021, then Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, replying to a written question in the Rajya Sabha, said that over 42,000 government schools in the country did not have drinking water facilities and over 15,000 schools had no toilets. The Minister quoted the data from Unified District Information System for Education (UDISE).

Several research studies, in the past, have shown that girls dropout of schools due to lack of menstrual hygiene and access to safe sanitation facilities. Menstrual Hygiene Management (MHM) at schools is critical to reducing school dropout among girls. Girls often end up with serious health consequences due to lack of MHM infrastructure at schools. Lack of water supply and poor maintenance of toilets often makes it difficult for girls to use toilets at schools. Lack of separate toilets for girls and boys is also another major impediment for girls.

According to the Economic Survey 2021-22, schools having girls’ toilets rose to 96.9% from 88.7% between 2012-13 and 2019-20. This is a significant development in terms of WASH infrastructure at the schools. Apart from the building of toilets, hand washing essentials like soap, steady water supply, drinking water, cleaning staff and separate urinals with proper waste disposal arrangement can go a long way in ensuring health and hygiene for children at schools.

