Food, Climate, Water.The cycle is connected. We need to tackle them all, for our survival.

According to the World Resources Institute, the world wastes around 1.3 billion tons of food annually, which if the numbers are matched, comes up top around 45 trillion gallons of water. This number is scary because it could potentially solve the global water crisis, as it is almost 24 percent of the total amount of water used for agriculture.

That is the global number. Let’s come down to India. According to the United Nations Development Programme, up to 40% of the food produced in India is wasted. Around 21 million tonnes of wheat are wasted in the country. In fact, according to the agriculture ministry, India wastes near to INR 50,000 crores worth of food produced every year.

While tossing out food might just seem a waste of money prima facie, the waste affects us much deeper than you think. In case you didn’t know, 80 percent of the greenhouse gas emissions come from producing and processing food. Plus, the extra food wasted that is thrown away emits even more greenhouse gases. So when you waste food, you are directly adding to the monster of a problem that we have, that is affecting our water situation as well: Global Warming.

Summing it up, wastage of food is harmful on three levels:

It’s a huge waste of money and resources that went into producing it and processing it.

The producing, processing and wasting leads to emissions of unprecedented quantities that eventually add to global warming.

All of it trickles down to the water crisis we face.

The math is quite simple. Agriculture accounts for 70 percent of the total freshwater stock the world has. The more the demand, the faster the supply will diminish, which is exactly what is happening with the water in the world!

Check out Harpic News18 Mission Paani , and you’ll see how much your favourite food items cost in terms of water. In case you need more information on how you can help, join Harpic News18 Mission Paani here and do your bit.

The future of India is in your hands. And you get to decide if there will be water in the future or not, one meal at a time.

