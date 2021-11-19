For Good Sanitation Conditions, Need to Train Workers Professionally, Provide Them Jobs: WTO Founder Jack Sim

Speaking at the Mission Paani event, founder of World Toilet Organization (WTO) Jack Sim said it was very important to train sanitation workers and provide them jobs.

Sim was driven to the cause of sanitation as he believed it to be one of the most important issues around the world, but he felt the issue didn’t receive due consideration, affecting the more neglected parts of the society in developing countries.

Sim talked about the impact of training sanitation personnel in special toilet colleges: “We don’t just train them but we place them into jobs. Now, thousands of people have moved from having no regular jobs to being professional sanitation workers. We are very hopeful that we can spread this to all over India, and also, all over the world. Because when you want good sanitation conditions, you also want workers to be professional.”

The former property developer and self-made millionaire, born in 1957, took to social work inspired by then Singapore Prime Minister, Goh Chok Tong, who said a society’s graciousness could be measured by the cleanliness of its toilets. In 2001 he established the World Toilet Organisation, dedicating himself full time for the social cause of safe sanitation for all.

Mr Sim’s World Toilet Organisation started observing its foundation Day, November 19, as the World Toilet Day in 2001. In recognition of the initiative taken by Jack Sim on sanitation issues, in 2013, the UN General Assembly adopted a resolution giving it an official status.

Mr. Sim has been a supporter of India’s Swachh Bharat Mission under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendr Modi. Mr. Sim has also launched several initiatives for promoting safe sanitation in India. In 2015, in association with Reckitt, the British health and hygiene products giant, his WTO established the first Toilet College for sanitation workers in Uttarakhand’s Rishikesh. The second Toilet College was established in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad in 2018 and now WTO is planning to expand this college to five other states. These colleges educate locals and sanitation workers on the importance of good hygiene practices.

Mission Paani’s Pledge

One of the most critical human rights issues for the country’s development, safe water, and safer toilets contribute to a healthier nation. Taking this forward, Network18 and Reckitt have come up with India’s first-ever pledge for inclusive sanitation through Mission Paani.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.