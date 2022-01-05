Gajanan Hinge’s touching story: Once an Alcoholic now a safe sanitation crusader

School dropout Gajanan Hinge had to look for work only at the age of 5 to support his family. Due to lack of education, he did not get any better job and started working as a manual scavenger.

As he grew up as a sanitation worker he had developed alcohol addiction. Since he was an alcoholic, he chose to work at a liquor shop, on the side, to get free liquor.

But there was a turning point in Gajanan’s life which transformed his way of living. He got his training at Harpic World Toilet College in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad and snapped out of his alcohol addiction.

He was trained in safe sanitation practices and after completing his course at HWTC he landed a dignified job at Sterlite Industries.

Explaining his struggle he says, “I was just dropped out of Class 5, when I had to find work to support my family. Due to my lack of education and my background, I got rejected for almost 15 times. So, I started scavenging, while working in a liquor shop, on the side, to satiate my alcohol addiction.”

36-year-old Gajanan recalls that no one knew or even cared about the safety measures involved in sanitation work and he became the first member in his family to have knowledge about these things.

Gajanan is now teaching his family members all about better cleaning techniques and

has even motivated his younger brother to enrol for training.

He wants to create awareness and has actively been suggesting the HWTC training to other

sanitation workers he knows. “I want to start a sanitation business of my own, so I can take the pressure off my family,” he says.

Maintaining and cleaning public sanitation facilities puts workers in a dangerous situation. The safety measures provided to these sanitation workers are not sufficient to fully mitigate the risks.

On World Toilet Day, a book was released about the lives that were transformed as a result of Harpic India’s initiative. The coffee table book ‘101 Stories of Inspiration’ talks about sanitation workers who were trained at the Harpic World Toilet College in Aurangabad, and are now living a dignified life.

