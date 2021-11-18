Gaurav Jain: Making clean water accessible to Indians through Reckitt

Clean and safe drinking water is a basic requirement of life. Unfortunately, that is not always accessible by every Indian citizen. Access to safe water and sanitation is still out of reach for a large part of population in India. The people who are extremely affected by this problem are the marginalized and impoverished sections of society. This directly leads to public health problems whose financial load creates pressure on the government. To combat the issue NGOs and big corporate entities have come forward to support various schemes of the Central and state governments.

Reckitt, a British health, hygiene and nutrition product giant, has been promoting improved water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) practices in India through its various campaigns. For quite some time Reckitt has been imparting more than its fair share of corporate social responsibility (CSR) to make safe drinking water accessible to every citizen of India. In partnership with various organisations, the company has been actively running awareness programs on inclusive and sustainable sanitation. Again this year by backing up the Mission Pani campaign led by the channel News18 Reckitt is developing a lasting impact to make sure every child in India drinks safe water and Gaurav Jain is an integral part of it.

Recently elevated to the position of Senior Vice President, South Asia, Reckitt, Gaurav Jain has been instrumental in spreading awareness about WASH practices throughout India. With his deep insight into strategizing, under Gaurav Jain’s supervision Reckitt has aggressively expanded its reach to improve safe sanitation, clean water and hygiene practices for all.

Mr. Gaurav became a part of the Reckitt family in 2017. He headed the health unit as chief of Africa, the Middle East and South Asia (AMESA) including India after the company divided its operation into health and hygiene. Now he is heading both the segments to result in faster growth. As expected under Jain’s guidance, Reckitt has provided a stellar performance even in the midst of covid-19 threats.

Gaurav Jain an alumnus of Birla Institute of Technology And Science (BITS) Pilani, went to pursue his graduation from the Indian Institute of Management in Kolkata. His contemporaries credit him being a man of iron resolve and gentle demeanor. His beliefs in working in an inclusive partnership environment have made every team in Reckitt multiply their productivity. This nature became a cornerstone of every initiative Gaurav has ever become involved with.

The same goes for Mission Pani, an initiative by News 18 and Harpic India, which aims to make safe water and sanitation accessible to every Indian. The objective is to proliferate the resources to increase the availability and usage of clean water and safe sanitation. This campaign is reaping the immense benefit of the leadership of Gaurav Jain who is an expert on accelerating hygiene products and practices across India.

Join hand to ensure access to safe water, sanitation and hygiene for all.

