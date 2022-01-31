Gramalaya transforms life of an ailing Sanitation Worker from Tiruchirappalli

Sanitation workers are often exposed to health hazards due to their work conditions. They expose themselves to severe health risks and many even suffer from serious diseases due to the toxic fumes and faecal infections from drains, sewage lines and septic tanks. Many don’t even know that they risk their lives regularly or ignore the health issues as they don’t have other source of livelihood.

Lakshmanan, a sanitation worker from Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu, would often ignore his illness and head to work till he became seriously ill and became bed ridden. Lakshmanan moved to Tiruchirappalli from Madurai after he got married. While he was looking for work after the suggestion of a friend he took up cleaning work in Kamala Nehru Nagar, a slum in the town.

“I started cleaning toilets and drains. I would fall unwell often, a rash here, some disorder there, but I continued to work,” says Lakshmanan.

One day Lakshmanan got severe diarrhoea along with a skin allergy as always, he ignored it and continued his work.

“But then, it developed into a severe stomach-ache with unbearable rashes, making me bedridden,” recalls Lakshmanan.

That’s when a health educator from Gramalaya, an NGO for the sanitation workers, visited him.

“For the first time ever, I learned that what I was doing was, in fact, very dangerous work,” says Lakshmanan.

The Gramalaya team taught him everything about toilet cleaning, drainage cleaning and waste handling. They also supplied him with PPE kit, including masks, gloves and shoes, at no cost and taught him how to use these.

“The most important thing I learnt was to wash my hands with soap every time I finished work, and to bathe as soon as I got home, at least twice a day, for my own as well as my family’s well-being,” says Lakshmanan.

‘101 Stories of Inspiration’, a coffee table book, is a compilation of many stories of transformation of sanitation workers like Lakshmanan. The book was launched at the Mission Paani World Toilet Day event on November 19, 2021.

News18 and Harpic India’s Mission Paani initiative is a campaign on water, sanitation and hygiene for all.

Join the Mission Paani movement.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.