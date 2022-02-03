Gramalaya’s safety training changes life of Tiruchirappalli sanitation worker forever

N Kumar used to clean toilets and drains for years with Tiruchirappalli City Corporation in Tamil Nadu that too without any gloves, masks or other safety equipment. Like many other sanitation workers, N Kumar also developed skin infections due to lack of safety measures.

Sanitation workers often expose themselves to hazardous working conditions and face the risk of serious diseases. Lack of awareness and safety gear also make the situation worse for them. The situation was no different for N Kumar till he met a health educator from Gramalaya, an NGO working in the sanitation sector.

“For a very long time, I suffered from a bad case of scabies. As a sanitation worker with the Tiruchirapalli City Corporation, I had been cleaning toilets and drains for years, without any gloves, masks, or other safety equipment. I worked even when my health did not permit it, causing the sores and rashes to get aggravated, increasing my suffering,” says N Kumar.

When a health educator from Gramalaya visited Kumar that is when he figured what was going on with him.

“There are so many different kinds of viruses and bacteria that live in the sewers. The scabies and other rashes had been caused by faecal oral transmission,” adds N Kumar.

Gramalaya not only trained Kumar in safety procedures but also provided him with safety kits. “They insisted we were to wash our hands frequently—with soap—and wear our gloves and masks diligently,” recalls Kumar.

Today, Kumar is free of all infections and is leading a happy, healthy life. He regularly uses safety gears and follows all safety norms while at work.

A coffee table book titled ‘101 Stories of Inspiration’ chronicles many stories of transformation of sanitation workers like N Kumar. The book was launched at the Mission Paani World Toilet Day event on November 19, 2021.

Mission Paani, an initiative of News 18 and Harpic India, is a campaign on water, sanitation and hygiene for all.

Join the Mission Paani movement.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.