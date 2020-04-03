Great Things You Can Do While In Lockdown

A lot of people have been reporting a positive thing about this whole lockdown situation. While human beings are stuck in side and are trying to get past this virus scare, Mother Earth is healing. Beautiful and clear skies like never before, the sounds of birds chirping and frolicking around, the return of wild-life in all its glory, and a general sense of how the world is recuperating during the absence of humans. Be it as it may, amidst this pandemic this is definitely a thing to cherish and appreciate.





Let’s go a step further. Let’s help boost the process. Let’s help the Earth get better even faster as we do little things in our own homes that we should have been doing all along anyway.

While getting out gets difficult and vegetables are dearer to us than ever before, let’s take this time to create a functional home garden, however small the scope. A few vegetable seeds, and a little space in your house (near the window or in the balcony), and a little care will go a long way.



Food is so much more important now, that we have the scare of not getting access to it. For people who were sensible enough to not horde food items, here’s a step further. Do not waste it. Cook in proportions that feed the members in the family, and nothing is left over. If it is, in any case, leave some outside for the strays.



If you haven’t already shopped for tissue papers and rolls, don’t. Go for reusable ones. The less pressure we put on the environment by consuming lesser paper, the better. And it doesn’t take much effort, all we need to do is become aware and start practicing these steps.



Now that we are all home, a lot of electricity is going to be consumed. While working from home might require a lot of it too, become a little more conscious and unplug at the first chance. Don’t let chargers and other electronic items plugged in, even if the switch is off. Unplug and switch off, as much as you can.



It’s time to reach out to our old traditions of bucket baths. While it gets hot, the temptation of taking multiple showers is great since some are already bored and at home. Try not to. Save water as much as you can, because that is one more catastrophe bound to happen if we don’t take care. Wash your hands frequently, but turn the tap off for those 20 seconds. Need more tips on how to save water? Check out the Harpic News18 Mission Paani initiative right

It’s the little things you do that will have great results in the long run. Let’s make the most of this situation and not stop worrying about the climate and the water crisis. We can’t afford to.