Harpic World Toilet College: Helping a mother to educate her daughters

Varsha Vijay Landge lost her husband in an accident around 10 years ago and since then her life became difficult. She was forced to take up cleaning work to run the household and provide education to her daughters. However, Varsha always wanted a better paying and stable job.

“I had a household to run, two daughters to look after, their education… So I took up cleaning work. But I needed a better paying, more stable job, as my older daughter was ready for college. I needed to make more money, and to be sure the money would come,” narrates Varsha.

When Varsha heard about the Harpic World Toilet College, she enrolled for the training programme, following which she was placed at Hegdewar Hospital, Aurangabad.

“I have a permanent job now,” she exclaims happily. She was able to put her daughter through college and she is an engineer, now.

Sanitation work is not a well-paid job and the majority of workers are daily wagers or contractors with variable incomes, making them particularly vulnerable to financial problems. For Varsha it’s a complete turn around journey and she is a proud mother of an engineer today. Her life could change for better due to the training programme run by the Harpic World Toilet College for sanitation workers.

Hapric World Toilet College started functioning from its campus in Aurangabad, Maharashtra, in August 2018. Established by British health and hygiene products giant, Reckitt, the college trains sanitation workers to find better employment. In the first year of its operation HWTC trained 3200 sanitation workers, who got placement in various organisations.

The stories of success and transformation of sanitation workers have been compiled into a book titled ‘101 Stories of Inspiration’. The book was launched at the Mission Paani World Toilet Day event on November 19, 2021.

Mission Paani, a News 18-Harpic India initiative, advocates access to clean water, sanitation and hygiene for all.

