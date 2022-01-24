Harpic World Toilet College helps a sanitation worker get new life

Harpic World Toilet College has been a game changer for 37-year-old Kailash More, who spent his student days wasting time and misused the money given by parents to pay school fees. In order to support his addictions he started working as a sanitation worker. However, once when his mother fell ill and Kailash had no money for her treatment, it was his brush with reality.

“I spent my teenage years wasting time, misusing the money my parents gave me to pay my school fees. I was given to vices, and took up cleaning work to support my addictions. But far too often, I wandered off with my friends and did not reach work at all. When my mother fell ill, I couldn’t afford her treatment. That day, I knew I needed to take charge of my life.”

He was determined to do better for himself and his family. Fortunately, he came across the training programme for sanitation workers at the Harpic World Toilet College in Aurangabad, Maharashtra.

“The day I joined the programme, I realised what a big mistake not completing my education and squandering my youth away, had been,” he recalls.

Kailash is now working at Atithi, a 3-star hotel in Aurangabad. He is also pursuing his intermediate education while taking care of his family’s needs.

“The biggest learning from my training has been the realisation that one decision—good or bad— has the power to change the course of your entire life, for better or for worse!” says Kailash.

‘101 Stories of Inspiration’, a coffee table book, chronicles many such stories of success and transformation of the sanitation workers. The book was unveiled at the Mission Paani World Toilet Day event on November 19, 2021.

Mission Pani, an initiative of News 18- Harpic India, is a campaign on clean water, sanitation and hygiene for all.

