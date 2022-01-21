Harpic World Toilet College helps a vagabond scavenger to get job at Waluj MIDC

Ranjit Prabhakar Borde used to move from one place to another in search of better paying work. After searching for work in many places, he came to Aurangabad thinking that he will paid well. He did not know any other work beyond scavenging. He just wanted money for his sister’s marriage.

“I was like a musafir, a nomad always moving from one place to another, in search of work. I moved from Paithan to Aurangabad, looking for better pay, as I needed to get my sister married. I hadn’t thought of any work beyond scavenging—I only came to Aurangabad believing I’d get paid more for the same work,” says Ranjit.

What Ranjit hadn’t realised was, his life was going to take a turn for the better. In Aurangabad, he came across Harpic World Toilet College. The training at the college helped him to bag housekeeping job at Waluj MIDC.

Up until then, a housekeeping job had seemed unfathomable to him. With the improved conditions and salary, Ranjit could bear all the expenses of his sister’s wedding.

“I plan to stay at Waluj permanently. I have a fixed job and an income here—I no longer have reason to keep moving,” says Ranjit.

Reckitt, the British health and hygiene products major, started Harpic World Toilet College (HWTC) in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad in August 2018 with an aim to train the sanitation workers for better livelihood opportunities. Most of the sanitation workers trained at the college have found sustainable employment and are living a dignified life after their training at HWTC.

101 Stories of Inspiration, a coffee table book, was released at the Mission Paani World Toilet Day event on November 19, 2021. The book is a compilation of the stories of transformation of the lives of sanitation workers who were trained at the Harpic World Toilet College.

Mission Paani, a joint initiative of News18 and Harpic India, is a campaign on access to drinking water, sanitation and hygiene for all.

