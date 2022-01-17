Harpic World Toilet College helps sanitation worker Vijay Umap to double his income

Vijay Ashok Umap’s entire family was involved in scavenging without any knowledge of safety measures. People around them including their relatives and extended family would look down upon them. They also refused to visit their home or even talk to them.

People who work to clean and maintain sanitation systems generally belong to lower cast and often face discrimination. Individuals who do this work regularly expose themselves to risky work conditions and fight the social stigma.

“My entire family was involved in scavenging, without any knowledge of safety measures. People around us, including our relatives and extended family, would look down upon our family, refuse to visit our home, or even talk to us. It was a terrible feeling, ” recalls Vijay.

Vijay couldn’t believe his luck when his five-day training programme at Harpic World Toilet College(HWTC) helped him get a permanent housekeeping job at the Honda showroom in Aurangabad. He received a salary that was almost double of what he had been used to taking home.

Now that Vijay has a secure job his relatives aren’t ashamed of, their attitude towards him and his family has changed dramatically.

“I am now the most eligible bachelor in my neighbourhood,” says a smiling Vijay.

101 Stories of Inspiration’, a coffee table book, is a compilation of many such stories of success and transformation of sanitation workers. The book was launched at Mission Paani World Toilet Day event on November 19, 2021.

Mission Paani, a News 18 – Harpic India initiative, is a campaign for clean water, sanitation and hygiene for all.

Join the Mission Paani movement.

