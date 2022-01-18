Harpic World Toilet College helps school dropout Prem Salve to get a salaried job

Prem Salve had to drop out of the school as his elder brother, sole breadwinner of the family, was diagnosed with cancer. He worked at a tea stall for Rs 2,500 per month to support his family. The paltry sum was not enough and he even tried some other odd jobs. Eventually Prem took up cleaning and sweeping work to support his family.

“My father was an alcoholic and would be continually ill, so my older brother took care of us—my mother, my sister and me. When he was diagnosed with cancer, I had to drop out of school to look after everyone. My first job was at a tea stall, but the Rs 2,500 I earned was hardly enough. I joined a hotel, but the story was the same. Eventually, I turned to cleaning and sweeping.”

Tragedy again struck the family when Prem’s mother was also diagnosed with cancer, a few days after his brother and father passed away. All that Prem wanted was to provide better treatment to her mother that he could not do for his brother.

When Prem heard about the Harpic World Toilet College training programme, he walked straight in and asked to be enrolled.

“My lack of education and experience had been coming in the way of me finding a better job. But I now know everything there is to know about my line of work, and more,” says a confident Prem.

Today, not only does Prem have a good job, with a much better salary, he has also been able to ensure his mother receives the best cancer care she possibly could, at the Tata Memorial Hospital, in Mumbai.

The Harpic World Toilet College was established in Aurangabad by Reckitt, the British health and hygiene products giant, in association with other organisations in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad. The college started operating in August 2018 and in its first year 3200 sanitation workers were trained.

‘101 Stories of Inspiration’, a coffee table book, is a compilation of the success and transformation journey of the sanitation workers like Prem. The book was unveiled at Mission Paani World Toilet Day event on November 19, 2021.

Mission Paani, an initiative of News 18- Harpic India, is a campaign on access to clean water, sanitation and hygiene for all.

