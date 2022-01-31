Harpic World Toilet College transforms life of a school dropout manual scavenger

Avinash Subhash Gawai had to drop out of school when his father lost his one leg in an accident while scavenging. Now it was the turn of Avinash to take charge of the family’s financial burden and he also started working as a manual scavenger.

“I was a very careless teenager, and never took life seriously, till one incident changed my whole life. My father lost his leg during a scavenging accident, and I had to step in to take charge. So I left school and started scavenging, earning a meagre Rs 5,000,” says Avinash.

The paltry amount he earned was not enough and he was in search of a better job. Fortunately, Avinash heard about the training programme at Harpic World Toilet College and decided to enroll right away.

“I was in genuine need of a good job and as luck would have it, I got placed right away, at Empire Mall, Aurangabad, with a salary more than double my previous salary,” says Avinash.

He is now single-handedly taking care of the whole family’s expenses and importantly, no one in his family is now engaged in manual scavenging for a living.

“I am also pursuing my education, on the side, to gain knowledge. And none of my family has to scavenge for a living, any more,” he adds.

The Harpic World Toilet College in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad has transformed the lives of many sanitation workers like Avinash. The college was started in August 2018 by Reckitt, the British health and hygiene products giant, in association with Jagaran Pehel and World Toilet College, Singapore with an aim to train the sanitation workers for a better livelihood. The college in its first year trained 3200 sanitation workers and all the sanitation workers trained at the college got jobs in different organisations.

‘101 Stories of Inspiration’, a coffee table book, is a compilation of many stories of transformation of sanitation workers like Avinash. The book was launched at Mission Paani World Toilet Day event on November 19, 2021.

Mission Paani, a News 18 – Harpic India initiative, advocates for access to clean water, sanitation and hygiene for all.

