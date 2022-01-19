Here’s how Harpic World Toilet College transformed an errant Aurangabad youth

Krishna Maid was a short tempered youth and people around him used to maintain a distance as nobody wanted to pick a fight. His family was barely surviving and this prompted him to enrol at Harpic World Toilet College for training.

“Everybody I knew thought I was a hothead, picking fights and getting into arguments. The people in my community would keep a safe distance from me—nobody wants to get into a broil just like that,” says Krishna.

After his training he has turned into a completely different person. Harpic World Toilet College has helped him manage his anger and get a job at a 3-star hotel in Aurangabad city of Maharashtra.

“Since the time I’ve completed my training, I’ve been noticing how people’s attitude towards me has changed, whether it’s my friends, colleagues or family. People around me say HWTC has worked magic on me and changed me for good. I’m no longer a loose cannon and now have a degree of command over my actions,” he says.

The Harpic World Toilet College, which was established by British hygiene products major Reckitt in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad in August 2018, has been instrumental in transforming the lives of the sanitation workers by training them to find better jobs.

The book ‘101 Stories of Inspiration’ is a compilation of many such stories of transformation of the lives of the sanitation workers like Krishna. The book was launched at the Mission Paani World Toilet Day event on November 19, 2021.

Mission Paani, an initiative of News 18- Harpic India, is a campaign for water conservation, safe sanitation and hygiene.

