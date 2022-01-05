Here’s how HWTC changes life of a school dropout Sanitation Worker

Dropped out of the school due to poverty, Ashok Pakhare took contract sweeping jobs for survival which fetched him measly Rs 6000 per month. The salary was not enough to meet the expenses of his family. Being the eldest son, he had to take care of his mother and brothers.

All these struggles started when Ashok left his home with his mother and brother as his alcoholic father used to indulge in fights with his mother.

“My alcoholic father would often get into fights with my mother. She finally left him and moved out with me and my brothers. The eldest, I had to drop out of school and take on the responsibilities of the home and hearth,” recalls Ashok.

“My contract sweeping job fetched me a salary of only Rs 6,000. It wasn’t enough but I didn’t expect any better,” he added.

Fortunately, he heard of Harpic World Toilet College in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad from one of his friends and enrolled himself. During the training he learnt about safety, personal hygiene, usage of PPE kits and the facilities available for sanitation workers. It was a life changing experience for him. He is no more working as a sweeper but has landed a housekeeping job.

Speaking about his journey of transformation Ashok says, “Not only did I learn so much about safety, personal hygiene, usage of PPE, and the facilities available for sanitation workers, I also

got selected for a housekeeping job at a Clean and Care Facilities Service.”

27-year-old Ashok is now married and successfully bearing family responsibilities. From not being able to complete his education to taking care of all needs of his family, he has come a long way.

“I am now happily married and have even taken out a Life Insurance Policy for my family,” Ashok said, expressing his happiness.

On World Toilet Day, a book was released about the lives that were transformed under Harpic India’s initiative. The coffee table book ‘101 Stories of Inspiration’ talks about sanitation workers who were trained at the Harpic World Toilet College in Aurangabad, Maharashtra and are now living a dignified life.

