Here’s how HWTC transformed an alcoholic youth from Maharashtra’s Aurangabad

Vikas Babusaheb Pakhare was an alcoholic and he used to beat his wife daily. Unable to bear the torture one day she left Vikas. When Vikas realised his mistake, he wanted his wife back in his life. Vikas knew that he had to mend his ways for a normal marital life. This is how the 28-year-old youth embarked on a journey of change.

When he heard of the Harpic World Toilet College training programme, he decided to enrol, hoping it would help him get his personal life back on track. And it did.

At the Harpic World Toilet College he became sober and worked on his behaviour.

“I’d spent years in the throes of alcohol addiction, drinking 24×7. It had gotten so out of hand, I started hitting my wife. Every day. And then, one day, she’d had enough. So she got up and left,” laments Vikas.

After his training Vikas was a completely different person.

“I worked on my attitude and behaviour, stopped drinking, and apologised to my wife,” he says.

Vikas was able to drop his addictions and get a job at MGM Hospital, Aurangabad after completing his training.

“The day she agreed to forgive me and come back home with me, was the day peace and happiness returned to my life,” says a delighted Vikas.

India’s first World Toilet College was set up by Reckitt, the British health and hygiene products giant, in August 2018 in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad. In the first year the college trained 3200 sanitation workers helping them in securing sustainable employment.

‘101 Stories of Inspiration’ is a book on such stories of success and transformation of the sanitation workers. The book was launched at Mission Paani World Toilet Day event on November 19, 2021.

Mission Paani, an initiative of News 18- Harpic India, is a campaign for access to clean water, safe sanitation and hygiene for all.

