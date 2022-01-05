Here’s how HWTC transformed sanitation worker Nilesh Bhimrao Salve

Nilesh Bhimrao Salve arrived in Aurangabad, 5 years ago, in the hope of a better future for his family. But soon after moving to the city his wife became critically ill before he could find any source of income. Fortunately, she survived, but those years were tough for him.

Sanitation work is not well-paid, and the majority of workers are daily wagers or contractors with variable incomes, making them particularly vulnerable to financial shocks. Despite the fact that they are eligible for loans and cash assistance, only a small percentage of them are able to get it. Their savings are frequently used to address health issues and diseases caused by workplace hazards.

However, Nilesh’s training at the Harpic World Toilet College (HWTC) in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad, has earned him a respectable job at a hospital. He now has medical insurance for his entire family, besides a lovely home that he is able to rent.

His training at Harpic World Toilet College has also taught him the importance of cleanliness.

“Not only am I working in a professional manner, but I have also gained abundant knowledge to inculcate good values in my children and to be able to provide them with quality higher education,” says Nilesh.

Nilesh has also learnt important lessons like sanitising, washing his hands before and after working, not using toxic chemicals and using Harpic for toilets.

The ambitious Mission Paani initiative, launched in collaboration with News 18 and Harpic India, aims to create awareness towards access to clean drinking water, sanitation and hygiene for all. It has also played a significant role in promoting the country’s best water management and hygiene practices.

A one of a kind book, ‘101 Stories of Inspiration,’ which was launched at Mission Paani World Toilet Day event on November 19 last year, is a collection of the stories of transformation of sanitation crusaders. The book details the change in the lives of the sanitation workers who attended the training programme at Harpic World Toilet College. Join the Mission Paani movement.

