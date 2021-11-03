Here’s how women can lead local water governance in India

Women fulfil daily needs of water in Indian households in most parts of the country. They make several trips to water sources in rural areas whereas those in urban areas stand in long queues for hours to collect water. The long hours spent fetching water for daily needs causes mental and physical stress. Access to clean water sources closer to home can save a lot of time which can be used for economic activities and education.

The participation of women in the management of water resources at the local level can also strengthen their social position in the household and community.

Despite being at the forefront of water collection, provision and management at the micro level women have a lesser role when it comes to the management of water resources in India. A larger participation of women and their leadership will help the country in realising safe and accessible water for everyone.

Women if given support and opportunities can contribute significantly to the management of water resources and water supply systems at the ground level. Under a UNDP supported programme thousands of women in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore, Gwalior and Bilaspur have successfully managed water supply systems for households in urban slums. The women in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Odisha under the UNDP aided programmes have created awareness about water quality, restored abandoned wells and managed rainwater harvesting systems. In several parts of the country, women are leading the movements on water conservation at the grassroots level.

A well-planned programme with mentorship, technical training and peer group support can help in increasing the participation of women in water management at local levels.

The expected results of women participation in water governance at the grassroots level cannot be fruitful without addressing the socioeconomic barriers. The adoption of gender-inclusive policies and empowering of women through equal participation and leadership in water management will be the right step forward towards the acknowledgement of their knowledge regarding water management.

