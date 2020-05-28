Here’s How You Can Save Water Without Even Trying to Save Water

The heat is here, and ever so increasing. Along with the fans on full, and the air conditioners being cranked on for hours at end, there is one more manner in which we try to beat the heat. Nice cold showers. And not surprisingly, also where we will be risking to waste a lot of water as well. Over 70% of your household water usage happens in the bathroom, and over 30% of water is used for the flushing activities of an average family of four.

So here are a few tips and tricks you can inculcate as habits in your bathing routines, and help save a lot of water.

First and foremost, timing your showers is a no-brainer. Long showers are a no-no. Be conscious and be a little aware of how much water you are wasting that is going directly down the drain. That is the first essential step.

Secondly, if you are not taking bucket baths, which you should, then get a standing tub for your shower time. Place yourself comfortably in a standing tub with some good traction flooring, and get bathing. The water, instead if running down your body and into the drain, would gather in the tub. This water can be used for multiple things for which you would be otherwise using more water.

Uncomfortable standing in a tub? Here’s another way to help save water while showering. Place an empty bucket right between where you are standing and the shower head, or below the shower head as well. A large amount of water from your body, and your head, will drip right into the bucket. That water, can be recycled for multiple activities.

Brushing your teeth while the shower is on, is a strict no-no. Keeping the shower on as you lather yourself up, or wash your head is again, a disaster for environment. The more off-time your shower gets, the more you benefit.

The recycled water can be used to flush and to water plants. It can also be used to mop off your floors once you add some detergent in it. It’s soapy water after all. If you search for it, you will find so many usages for the saved shower water.

It’s right in front of our eyes, ways of saving water and helping fight the water crisis. For more tips and tricks, you can log on to Harpic News18 Mission Paani, and know how to contribute more.