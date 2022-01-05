How a training programme transformed sanitation worker Sominath Kadam

Sominath Kadam was unable to get married due to his profession as he was a manual scavenger. Kadam’s father was also a scavenger and passed away only at the age of 50 while working in hazardous conditions.

Despite the caste-based manual scavenging being banned in the country as per the Employment of Manual Scavengers and Construction of Dry Latrines (Prohibition) Act 1993, it still continues in some parts resulting in many deaths.

After his father’s death, due to the financial crisis and deplorable work environment, Sominath became an alcohol and tobacco addict.

“My unhappiness drove me to alcohol and tobacco. Coupled with my complete lack of knowledge about septic tanks, PPE and unhygienic conditions, it was a recipe for disaster.”

But things changed when an old trainee referred Sominath to Harpic World Toilet College in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad. After getting training here, Sominath secured a job as a housekeeping staff at Government Science Institute in Aurangabad.

“I am now completely sober, well-dressed and well-spoken. I also have substantial savings for my marriage,” says an elated Sominath.

Sominath’s family is delighted at this change in him and his family members are looking for a suitable girl for him.

The sanitation workers go into clogged sewers and septic tanks, where they work for hours, scraping muck with their bare hands while inhaling toxic fumes. The sanitation workers generally face critical health problems like Bronchitis, Tuberculosis, Asthma and skin infections among others.

Committed to improving the lives of these sanitation workers, the Harpic World Toilet College aims at providing them with a dignified livelihood. In 2019, a year after the launch of the training programme at its Aurangabad campus, 3200 sanitation workers trained at the HWTC found alternative jobs.

Mission Paani, an initiative of News 18- Harpic India, is a campaign for water conservation, safe sanitation and hygiene. The campaign aims to change attitudes and behaviour towards water consumption and safe sanitation.

A book ‘101 Stories of Inspiration’ chronicles such stories of success of the sanitation workers. The book was unveiled at the Mission Paani World Toilet Day event on November 19, 2021. Be a part of the Mission Paani Movement.

