How everyone can become a water warrior: Adopt these simple steps in daily life

For many people, especially those who live in areas where water is abundant, water conservation may seem like an extra burden. However, just because something is plentiful for you does not automatically imply that is the case with others. Around 3.15 lakh habitats covering 18.67% population get less than 40 litres per capita per day water and around 43 thousand habitations in rural India face drinking water quality issues, according to the government data.

According to a 2018 NITI Aayog report, 600 million people, or nearly half of India’s population, face severe water scarcity and three-quarters of rural households lack access to piped, potable water. There are many parts of India which still struggle with water scarcity.

We must come together to act, have an impact and change the way we live every day. We need to motivate individuals to take action for water conservation. Small actions matter; everyone’s impact matters and so do yours.

While the beginning may seem difficult, once you take small steps for water conservation you will become an example for your community.

Here are some effective ways to conserve water by adoption a few simple practices in our daily routine related to water usage.

In the kitchen:

Instead of washing vegetables under running water, peel and clean them in a large bowl of water. When purchasing a dishwasher, look for one that has a “light-wash” setting and run the dishwasher only when it’s completely full. Don’t keep the tap running the entire time while washing dishes.

In the washroom:

Don’t keep the faucet running when you brush your teeth, shave and soap up. Toilets that are leaking should be repaired. Low-flow showerheads should be installed in the bathrooms.

When buying a new washing machine, look for one that saves water and in which water levels can be adjusted according to the load size.

Outdoors:

Only water the lawn when it is really necessary. If you have to water your lawn and garden, do so only once a week if rain isn’t enough. Watering should be avoided on windy and hot days. To maximize the amount of water that reaches the plant roots, water the lawn and garden early in the morning or late in the evening.

When washing a car, wet it quickly and then wash it with a bucket of water. For a final rinse, turn on the hose. Instead of using piped water to clean walkways, driveways, decks and porches, clean them with a broom.

Create Awareness

Share what you have learned about water conservation and efficiency with your neighbours.

Water conservation at home does not require a significant financial investment. Although there are water-saving appliances available, the majority of water-saving techniques are inexpensive. Often water saving practices need behavioural changes.

Mission Paani, an initiative by News18 and Harpic India, aims to create awareness about water conservation and ensure access to water, sanitation and hygiene for all.

On November 19, on the occasion of World Toilet Day, Mission Paani unveiled the first-ever preamble for safe water and sustainable sanitation for all.

