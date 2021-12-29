How focus on safe sanitation can help India to tackle nutrition challenges

Proper sanitation, hygiene, and access to clean drinking water can help in minimising malnutrition and stunting in children by substantially reducing the risk of diarrhoeal and parasite infections. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), recurring diarrhoea or intestinal worm infections are connected with nearly 50% of all malnutrition as a direct result of inadequate water, sanitation and hygiene.

Increased open defecation rates have been linked to poor body growth in various studies, particularly in poor and developing countries. Meaning, in addition to nutritious food, a hygienic environment and adequate sanitary conditions are required for healthy nutritional results. Malnutrition-related diseases can be widespread even in areas where there is an abundance of nutritious food since it is not completely absorbed by the body in the absence of clean drinking water and sanitation.

Children’s resistance to infection is weakened when they are malnourished, making them more prone to diarrhoeal illness and other diseases. Diarrhoea is the world’s second-leading cause of mortality in children under the age of five. Children who get diarrhoea frequently are more likely to be malnourished as a result. Diarrhoea can cause irreversible harm to intestinal development in newborns, especially those under the age of six months, affecting a child’s ability to absorb nutrients and vitamins.

The latest National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5 2019-21) phase two data, released on November 24, showed that there was only marginal improvement on several indicators including stunting and wasting among children compared to NFHS-4 conducted in 2015-16. Stunting among children under the age of 5 declined from 38% to 36% compared to NFHS-4 round. Similarly, stunting among the children under the age of 5 came down from 21% to 19% while the percentage of underweight children declined from 36% to 32%.

The percentage of anaemic children, aged 6-59 months, increased from 58.6% in 2015-16 to 67.1% in 2019-21, the NFHS-5 data showed.

More than 33 lakh children in India are malnourished, with more than half of them suffering from severe malnutrition, as per the data shared recently by the Union Women and Child Development Ministry in response to an RTI query.

Food hygiene is critical in addressing malnourishment in children. The environment in which food is cooked, the usage of water, utensils and food items, all contribute to the child’s health. Lack of cleanliness, access to adequate water and sanitation may all contribute to an unhealthy living environment, putting children at risk of infectious illnesses. By strengthening sanitation and hygiene practices, the government can significantly lower the prevalence of stunting among children, particularly among those from low-income families.

The nutrition experts have long emphasised this direct interlinkage implying that paying more attention to and investing in WASH is a surefire method to improve the country’s nutritional condition. A study conducted in 2013 by Dean Spears from the Centre for Development Economics at the Delhi School of Economics along with other experts showed that 10% increase in open defecation was associated with 0.7% increase in both stunting and severe stunting among children.

With a population of over a billion people in India, both WASH and nutrition must be addressed concurrently through a lens of comprehensive, sustainable community participation to have a long-term effect.

The Swachh Bharat Mission, launched in 2014, has achieved an unprecedented success by making India open defecation free. The Economic Survey 2018-19 showed that the Swachh Bharat programme significantly reduced still births, diarrheal and malarial deaths. After becoming open defecation free, which was achieved by 2019, several villages witnessed a reduction in deaths due to diarrhea, malaria mostly among under-five children. There was also a reduction in the number of stillbirths and newborns with underweight cases, the Economic Survey report showed.

Malnutrition is a multifaceted issue and poor hygiene as well as lack of access to safe sanitation and clean drinking water contributes to the problem to a large extent. Most of the problems around nutrition issues can be addressed through effective water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) interventions. The Swachh Bharat Mission has already paved the way by providing much needed access to safe sanitation through 11 crore toilets built across the country.

