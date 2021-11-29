How gender-inclusive approach can help India achieve sanitation goals

India has made remarkable progress in improving access to toilets for households in recent years. Under the Swachh Bharat Mission over 11 crores, household toilets have been built in rural India. Around 60 crore people across 6 lakh villages in the country have access to toilets. The Swachh Bharat and AMRUT programs together have changed the sanitation situation across the country.

Despite the significant achievement, a major part of the population is left behind when it comes to water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) services.

A recent joint monitoring program (JMP) on water, sanitation, and hygiene by the World Health Organization and UNICEF released in July this year showed that at least 15% of the total population in India still defecates in the open despite the country being declared open defecation free last year. Though there was a significant increase in open defecation in the country, still 1% of the urban and 22% of the rural population follow the old practice.

As the country is consistently moving forward to achieve sustainable sanitation goals it’s important to recognize the complexities and inequalities regarding WASH practices. Many vulnerable and marginalized groups including women, girls, and transgenders bear the burden of unequal access to safe water and sanitation across the country.

Though the women shoulder the responsibility for water supply and sanitation, specifically in rural areas, they have low participation when it comes to access, decision making, and management of water resources. This inequality often impedes women’s education, economic activities, and socio-cultural involvement. The cultural, social and caste biases also worsen the situation for women, girls, and transgenders. The transgender community faces challenges of infrastructure as well as social stigma while accessing public sanitation facilities.

The exclusion of women and transgenders from decision-making and access to WASH services could be a major stumbling block towards achieving sustainable sanitation outcomes.

The direct impact of improved sanitation on the lives of people and the role of communities in improved WASH services should be given priority while framing policies for inclusive sanitation. The gendered approach and gender-inclusive initiatives are essential for the planning and implementation of programs. Inclusion, empowerment, and agency can enhance decision-making, access, and ownership over resources pertaining to water and sanitation. Innovative ways of women-inclusive approach and gender-segregated data can expedite the process towards achieving sustainable sanitation.

In order to advance women’s participation, a rights-based approach and understanding of local power dynamics should be made a part of the policy framework.

The sanitation framework also needs to be suitable for varied requirements. It has been observed that women in India recognize toilets as only a tool for defecation. They are of the opinion that toilets are not appropriate to maintain period hygiene. While it may be expensive to create an infrastructure that meets all the requirements of women, it will go a long way in eradicating sanitation-related mortalities and empowering women.

It is also vital to ensure that safe sanitation practices are followed by all as more than a convenience since a range of societal problems can be resolved with improved sanitation facilities.

Inclusive sanitation in the nation can only be successfully achieved when women, transgender communities, and other marginalized groups have equal rights and access to WASH services. Instead of remaining as mere beneficiaries and service providers the women, girls, and transgenders should be given opportunities to become decision-makers. A policy framework for inclusion and social equity backed by transparency and accountability can help in achieving sustainable sanitation goals.

Mission Paani, an initiative by News 18 and Harpic India aims to create awareness towards access to clean water, safe sanitation, and hygiene for all.

Log on to Mission Paani and join the movement.

