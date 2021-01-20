How India's Changing Social Fabric Has Put Pressure On Its Water Resources And Hygiene

India has taken huge strides when it comes to development. It has been 71 years since independence, and the India in turmoil then has now bloomed into a power to be reckoned with. Infrastructure, economy, socio-political endeavors; you name it and India has frog leaped in those aspects. And as is the case with everything, this development has also come with certain aspects taking a hit. One of the many things that need to be rectified in order to keep this progress train from chugging on, are water scarcity and sanitation issues we face as a nation. There are a few root causes that have led to this, and the changing social fabric and development of the nation have put great pressure on the water resources we possess, and has adversely affected the state of hygiene in the nation.

Overpopulation might be the biggest reason why the water resources are dwindling. In that too, the rural areas are far more affected than urban areas. A lot of groundwater is being accessed, but not enough is being replenished. Adding to that, India also lacks a certain long term availability of reusable water resources. With the population increasing by the second, the pressure isincreasing as well. To add to the woes, the limited water resources are also leading to a lack of sanitation. While people in rural areas are being provided with over 110 million toilets by the government, the sewage system and lack of clean water might deter them from using them.

While lack of resources is one issue, the lack of proper infrastructure and uneven distribution of available resources is also a major reason why we face a challenge. Urban areas receive the mammoth part of water distribution while the rural areas languish. The pressure of proper sanitation arises from poor management of sewer systems, and none to poor industrial and human waste segregation and dispersal. With global water shortage and the lack of sanitation, the economy is going to suffer. Lack of water and proper hygiene means diseased citizens. One of every two children are malnourished due to the scarcity of water. All of this is a result of the mounting pressure on our water resources and state of hygiene.

The government is working towards the betterment of the country in these areas. 'Har Ghar Mein Jal' and 'Swachh Bharat' are some of the national level campaigns being run with dedicated ministries being formed for each.