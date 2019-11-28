How Revolutionary Technology is Helping a Startup Implement Efficient Water Management Systems

Technological developments in the world have come at a cost. With them came the exploitation of natural resources, leading to calamities like global warming. One of the downfalls of us progressing as a society and capturing new grounds is the looming water crisis. India as a nation is staring right in the face of a major water shortage in most of its metro cities in the next few years. And in this time of need, there are many individuals, platforms and innovators who have taken a step ahead and decided to fight the water crisis, and aid in management of water so that we and our future generations don’t have to suffer.

One of such products has been developed by Rishi Sharma, Archit Naraniwal and Utkarsh Srivastava at Faclon Labs, making the most of the technology that we have at our behest. Their invention helps in mining data from various water centres and pumping stations in both rural and urban locations, and the data helps the system and authorities gain helpful insights into managing water and its availability based on the needs and usage patterns of certain locations and areas.

Certain metros and more specific areas within the metros that are facing severe repercussions of the water crisis can be helped through a more efficient water management system. This is where the IoT-based water management system comes into play.

Currently, its focus is to ensure efficient distribution and proper management of water resources in urban areas where water wasn’t expected to go scarce at such a fast pace. Faclon Labs have deployed their solutions at around 100-plus locations in India, including Bengaluru, Mumbai, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh.

The founders cite their inspiration to create a water schedule on noticing the discrepancies of water access in different locations at different time periods. Some areas got water, some didn’t get for two days and some didn’t see water for weeks.

They attributed the problem to severe mismanagement in the distribution system and set out to create a schedule based on local consumption patterns and severity of need, which allowed them to determine which area needed more water, which area would face scarcity in the upcoming days, etc.

An innovation that works using the latest technology like sensors and transmitters to track water level, flow and usage, uploads the received data to the cloud where the information is broken down and processed to highlight data points. This innovation has already created a huge difference. Maybe we can take away some learnings and get inspired from those who are doing all they can to help the nation fight the problem.

