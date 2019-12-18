How Small Changes in Irrigation Methods Can Produce Big Results and Help Fix Water Crisis

while the government is doing its bit to avert the water crisis by targeting specific areas and launching schemes, scarcity of water and contamination of existing water continue to be the biggest culprits that have led rural India down the path of the severe crisis. Once these issues are resolved, the problem would be much easier to control Here’s how:

Smart Irrigation

Seventy per cent of water in India goes towards irrigation. But did you know India has the highest amount of agricultural water withdrawal in the world, even higher than China which happens to possess more agricultural land than India. It’s amply clear that there is gross mismanagement of the water we have and it all has to do with managing agriculture and irrigation. A major exploitation of ground water in the recent years is one of the major reasons for the water crisis, and add to it using water for intensive crops like rice, wheat and sugarcane is basically hara-kiri. Regions that are water-rich need to cultivate water intensive crops, and areas with lesser water resources need to stick to less water consuming crops.

Irrigation Methods Need to be Thought Through

Groundwater exploitation needs to stop. Floodwater irrigation is unfortunately used far and wide, and is one of the biggest reasons of water wastage and loss. This also needs to stop. There are far more efficient ways of watering crops, irrespective of being water intensive or not, such as drip irrigation, or a sprinkler-based irrigation system which is efficient in implementation and also saves a lot of water.

Agricultural Methods Require a Revamp

Water management is one aspect when it comes to agriculture. The types of farming patterns also determine the amount of water that will be needed for the crop to be a fruitful one. Precision farming (defined as precise application of agricultural inputs keeping in mind the type of weather, soil and amount of water needed for the best productivity and quality along with profitable crops) as well as sub-surface irrigation (defined as defined as “the uniform application of small quantities of water at frequent intervals below the soil surface from discrete emission points or line sources”) are methods that can help curb the wastage of water in agriculture.

These are the major chunks in the area of agriculture which consume a massive chunk out of our country’s water reserves. While rural areas need all the help they can get, their source of livelihood can also help out the nation if the government as well as the farmers ensure ways and methods of optimum usage of water.

