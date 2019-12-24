Jharkhand result tally
How ‘Water Aunties’ are Fixing Sanitation, Water Woes for Thousands in Rural Telangana
To address the potable water needs of more than a million people in India's villages at minimal cost, small water enterprises have teamed up with ‘Water Aunties’
Rural India has struggled since long. Be it sanitation issues, constant power cuts, unemployment, slow influx of technology and internet or water availability, the rural sector has witnessed it all.
To deal with the water crisis effectively and to aid rural areas, small water enterprises have now turned towards women. And it is working out well. When it comes to taking decisions about household affairs in rural areas, women are at the forefront. Decisions around water -- how to procure it and use it effectively – remain in their hands.
To address the potable water needs of more than a million people in India's villages at minimal cost, small water enterprises have teamed up with ‘Water Aunties’, as they are fondly referred to by rural communities in Telangana’s Warangal.
Diseases and instances of food poisoning due to contaminated water are common in such areas and these women have taken it upon themselves to curb such outbreaks and help create healthy communities.
Working closely with the help of non-profit organisations such as Safe Water Network, these agents of changes have got treated drinking water stations called iJal installed in villages. Women here play an important role because they manage the water and help maintain its cleanliness, thus affecting the water source for the entire community.
This is a giant leap in solving the water issues that rural areas are facing. It also helps empower women as they not only help their families and communities, but also benefit the environment. This model needs to be expanded and replicated in other areas as well.
This is a giant leap in solving the water issues that rural areas are facing. It also helps empower women as they not only help their families and communities, but also benefit the environment. This model needs to be expanded and replicated in other areas as well.
