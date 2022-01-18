HWTC enables Sanitation worker Priyanka Jadhav to find a permanent job

Priyanka Jadhav had to take up the toilet cleaning work after her husband, the only earning member of the family, became bedridden. Priyanka had no other choice but to take up the manual scavenging work to take care of her two children. She also had to pay for her husband’s treatment.

“My husband, who was the sole earning member of our family, suddenly fell sick and, before we knew it, he was bedridden. I didn’t know of any other jobs so I started cleaning toilets to make a living. I had small children to look after, I didn’t have a choice,” says Priyanka.

As Priyanka did not know any other work she had to clean toilets despite the humiliation and social stigma attached to the work. A few months ago she came to know about the Harpic World Toilet College from her fellow workers and she promptly enrolled for their online training programme.

“My life suddenly changed. I learnt about new technology, and how it could make my work efficient,” says Priyanka narrating her experience.

Soon after her training, Priyanka got a permanent job at MGM Hospital, Aurangabad. “Unlike many others I know, I was also earning during the pandemic,” she smiles.

“I’ve started saving money so my kids can have a secured future.” Priyanka, now, single-handedly manages all her family expenses, including her husband’s treatment.

The first Harpic World Toilet College was established in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad in August 2018 with an aim to uplift the lives of the sanitation workers. The college runs training programmes for sanitation workers and in the first year of its operation 3200 such workers were trained and got placement in different organisations.

‘101 Stories of Inspiration’, a coffee table book, chronicles such stories of success and transformation of the lives of the sanitation workers like Priyanka. The book was launched at the Mission Paani World Toilet Day event on November 19, 2021.

Mission Pani, an initiative of News 18- Harpic India, is a campaign for clean water, safe sanitation and hygiene for all.

