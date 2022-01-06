HWTC rekindles Sanitation Worker Ram Mali’s hope for a government job

Ram Mali had always aspired to become a government servant. He wanted a safe and secure job that would allow him to set an example for the other young men in his community and make his family proud. But poverty came in the way and he ended up doing sanitation work.

Sanitation workers are exposed to a variety of health risks, including harmful gases, musculoskeletal degeneration, cardiovascular degeneration, skin problems, and respiratory system issues among others. Despite being at the fore front of keeping our cities clean sanitation workers often face discrimination and social stigma apart from the health hazards.

“There was so much I just didn’t know, up until I started training at Harpic World Toilet College. Like the Manual Scavenger Act of 2013, which actually prohibits the employment of people as manual scavengers,” says Ram.

And yet, that is what he had been employed to do. But Ram is now well aware of his rights and understands opportunities in the sanitation business. He believes it is possible for him to live with dignity and even aspire to become an entrepreneur through the collective efforts of his community.

On November 19, World Toilet Day, a first-of-its-kind Coffee Table Book titled “101 Stories of Inspiration” was released. The book is a collection of stories about the transformation of sanitation workers who went through training at Harpic World Toilet College in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad.

Today, Ram is the General Secretary of Swachhata Mitra, a self-help group in Pune. “I’m going to write the competitive exams for a government job, again,” he says confidently.

Mission Paani, a News 18 and Harpic India initiative, is a campaign for water conservation, sanitation and hygiene. The initiative aims to create awareness on water usage and safe sanitation. Join the Mission Paani Initiative.

