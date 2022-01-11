HWTC scripts Change: Once a scavenger, Archana Sonavane now has a stable job

Archana Sonavane used to clean community toilets where she used to get only Rs 25 and she recalls that sometimes people would refuse to give her that amount too. Belonging to a conservative family she was not allowed to go out for a job. Though she was in search of avenues for a better living there was no option for her but to continue as a manual scavenger.

The online training programme offered by the Harpic World Toilet College came to her rescue.

“I come from a conservative family, and wasn’t allowed to leave my home for a proper job, let alone for a training programme at Harpic World Toilet College,” recalls Archana.

Her training helped Archana break the shackles that had been holding her back. She got placed at CIIGMA Hospital, Aurangabad after her training.

“Enrolling for it was the best decision ever. The greatest day of my life was when I stepped out for my new job,” says Archana.

Her husband lost his job after the lockdown following the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic. Archana supported and helped her family during this period because of her job. In fact, she now single-handedly looks after her family and their needs.

Harpic World Toilet College was established by British health and hygiene product major, Reckitt, in August 2018 in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad. The main goal of the college was to train the sanitation workers for a better living and sustainable employment.

Since its inception HWTC has changed the lives of many sanitation workers like Archana.

The stories of success and transformation of sanitation workers have been compiled into a book titled ‘101 Stories of Inspiration’. The book was launched at the Mission Paani World Toilet Day event on November 19, 2021.

Mission Paani, a News 18-Harpic India initiative, advocates access to clean water, sanitation and hygiene for all.

