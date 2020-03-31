In the Age of Fake News, Know Where to Find Correct Facts About Coronavirus, Water Crisis

Strange times often come with a lot of misinformation. If there is one thing we have learnt about the world with the advent of the digital age, it is that the more you look, the more you will find. Be it knowledge, facts, information or news about anything and everything, the more people talk about it, the diverse the retelling and the stories are. In the midst of a barrage of news from all sides, who is doing a trustworthy job and providing you with correct facts and figures?

That is exactly what has been going on with the COVID-19 pandemic. WhatsApp forwards and different word-of-mouth stories have led to a lot of misinformation regarding the issue, and that could be seriously life-threatening if not paid heed to. So much so, that the Government of India had to appeal to people to not disburse any and every forward that comes their way, and source their news properly. As is a journalist’s responsibility to provide you with proper news, it is also your responsibility to weed out the fake news items.

In the same vein, you also need to choose a reliable, trustworthy, legacy source of news for one of the bigger crises we as a nation are facing; the water crisis. Granted, there are a lot of good hearts out there who are doing great work. Let us make your job easier. One of the initiatives that have been tirelessly working towards creating awareness regarding saving water and providing it to the generations to come, is the Harpic News18 Mission Paani initiative. The platform leads by example. With a roster of distinguished political figures, celebrities and influencers on board to spread the message of #BachegaJalBanegaKal, this is your stop for becoming aware regarding the water crisis, how to do your bit towards the cause, and how to spread the word.

See for yourself and you’ll know. Reach out to the platform and take the pledge to become a water warrior, and join the fight as Harpic News18 Mission Paani spreads awareness for a better future.