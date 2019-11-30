India’s Action Plan and Policy for Water in 2020

Our country needs an Integrated Water Management plan that encompasses the rural as well as the urban areas, both of which are suffering through a severe water crisis. The crisis has certainly received massive attention and major steps are being taken by the government as well as the private sector to avert the problem. The Planning Commission’s report announced the way forward, as their water policy detailed out the next steps to ensure just distribution and management of water for the year 2020 as the top priority.

It mentions practical and achievable steps that need to be taken to achieve the goals, and how important it will be for the central and state governments to keep all on the same page and go ahead in the right direction. One very important fact that came out as part of the policy was to encourage local communities. The power of the community should not be underestimated because if many communities come together, they can do a whole lot of good in order to conserve and manage the water resources at their level; which then permeates through the channel as the local level is taken care of to begin with.

Along with that, certain suggestions were included in order to make the goals more achievable. At macro levels, the governmental organisations are bound to go through certain changes in order to cater to the greater goal, and at a micro levels the establishment of local community organisations such as Watershed Management Associations (WMAs), Water Users Association (WUAs), Joint Forest Management (JFM) Committees as well as Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) are to be facilitated. These will soon become the point of contact for people to reach out to at local levels.

The report also clearly shows this matter as a matter of priority and coaxes a certain behavioural change among the government officials to expedite the processes. All of this suggests that the government is not taking the impending water crisis lightly. Other initiatives, including Harpic News18 Mission Paani, are doing their bit to spread more awareness among the masses and help strengthen the battle against the crisis.

