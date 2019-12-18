India’s Water Bodies Hold the Key to Solving Rural Water Crisis

While we as a nation have been trying to come up with ways to avert the impending water crisis, various plans and schemes to fix the problem have come to light. Most of them while have to do with maximum use of the technology that we have come to depend on, one very important factor has often been ignored; one which has been in front of our eyes for the longest time yet never been taken much too seriously. And that is how to manage the existing water bodies that we have.

In recent times as we develop as a nation, water bodies (namely rivers, ponds, lakes, manmade structures that host water) have started being considered as expendables. Usually, they are seen as impediments in the way of progress as we encroach, conquer and construct in the name of progress. Apart from this, polluting these water bodies by dumping leftovers, sewage water, etc. is adding to the problem. Rural areas face a lot of issues since while they have a limited source of water to begin with, untreated water and polluted water bodies being the proverbial last nail.

As a result of this, India has seen a drastic drop in the amount of water bodies that play an integral part in helping preserve water, especially in the rural areas where technology is yet to spread its wings.

Lakes and ponds help in ways that aren’t obvious. While groundwater is one of the most important sources of water for urban and rural areas alike, little do we know that these water bodies are the main boost for recharging the amount of groundwater that is being depleted at an alarming rate. While in rural areas the importance of water bodies cannot be stressed enough, the same goes for urban areas as well. In case of heavy rains in urban areas that are already strained for space with constructions all over the place, water bodies come into play as they absorb a majority of rainwater and help prevent flooding.

What we need is a makeover; a makeover of mindsets, of schemes and plans, and of the existing accepted notions of what development is, and how we can do what we want with resources we have and not expect any repercussions at all. The water crisis we face has been a long time coming due to a persistent neglect on our part.

Better late than never. We can start from where we are. We can become aware by joining initiatives like the Harpic News18 Mission Paani initiative, that goes into details of the what, where, when and who of the water crisis, along with spreading awareness on how you can help. Join in and help the nation!

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.